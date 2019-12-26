CSIR NET result 2019 delayed

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 26: The CSIR NET result 2019 will be delayed. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The results were originally scheduled to be released on December 31 2019. However the same has been delayed. This is because the exams were not held in Assam and Meghalaya, where over 7,500 candidates had registered for the exams.

The exams in Meghalaya and Assam would be conducted on December 27 2019. The fresh admit cards too have been released for the purpose. The result once declared will be available on csirnet.nta.nic.in.