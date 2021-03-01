Class 10, 12 ICSE Board Exam 2021 Dates Released: Check details

New Delhi

pti-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 01: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) will conduct board exams for classes 10 and 12 from May 5 and April 8 respectively, officials announced on Monday.

"The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), which is class 10 exam, will be conducted from May 5 to June 7. The Indian School Certificate Examination (ISC), which is class 12 exam, will be conducted from April 8 to June 16," said Gerry Arathoon, CICSE''s Chief Executive and Secretary.

"The results will be issued through the convenors to the heads of schools by July. The results will not be available from office of council in New Delhi and no queries will be entertained from candidates, parents or guardians," he added.

The board said the class 12 exams will begin on April 8 with Computer Science (Practical)-Planning Session, which will be a 90-minutes paper, instead of three hours scheduled for other subjects starting April 9.

Usually, the CICSE board exams are conducted in February-March. However, the exams have been delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Central board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which conducts board exams around the same time every year, has also deferred its exams to May-June this year.

The class 12 timetable of CICSE noted that the date and time for practical examinations of the subjects Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Biotechnology, Indian Music (Hindustani), Fashion Designing, Physical Education, Computer Science (Examination Session) and Home Science (Examination Session), will be provided by the school concerned.

"Applications for recheck of answer scripts must be submitted online and must be received by the Council''s office not later than seven days from the day of declaration of the ISC Year 2021 Examination results," Arathoon said.

Those willing to reappear for the examinations in 2022, or candidates who will have to appear for a compartmental examination also need to fill up their applications online, he added.

Last year, the CICSE had to cancel its pending exams because of the spike in COVID-19 cases and the result was announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme decided by the board.

As per the scheme, candidates were assessed based on the best three percentage marks obtained in subjects for which board exams were conducted and the marks of their internal assessment as well as project work was taken into account.

The council also issued a set of protocols to be followed at examination centres to ensure safety from the coronavirus, including maintaining social distance, as well as mandatory use of face mask and hand sanitiser.

It instructed students to arrive early at the examination centre to "ensure staggered movement and smooth entry into the school, to avoid overcrowding".

Sharing of food, water and stationery supplies would be prohibited.