  • search
Trending Coronavirus Explainers
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th admit card 2020 to be released online this year

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 04: The Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th admit card 2020 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    Earlier students had to collect the admit cards from their respective schools. Now the admit cards will be made available online.

    Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th admit card 2020 to be released online this year

    This year 7 lakh students registered for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2020. The admit card once released will be available on cgbse.nic.in.

    How to download Chattisgarh 10th, 12th admit card 2020:

    • Go to cgbse.nic.in
    • Choose your relevant stream
    • Click on the admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    chhattisgarh admit card

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 7:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 4, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X