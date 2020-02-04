Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th admit card 2020 to be released online this year

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 04: The Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th admit card 2020 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

Earlier students had to collect the admit cards from their respective schools. Now the admit cards will be made available online.

This year 7 lakh students registered for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2020. The admit card once released will be available on cgbse.nic.in.

How to download Chattisgarh 10th, 12th admit card 2020:

Go to cgbse.nic.in

Choose your relevant stream

Click on the admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download

Take a printout