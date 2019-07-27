Check SSC MTS Tier 1 2019 application status live link

  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 27: The SSC MTS Tier 1 2019 application status link is live. The same is available on the official website.

    The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the recruitment exam for the MTS Tier 1 from August 2 2019. The exam will go on till September 6 2019. A total of 10,674 vacancies will be filled up through this examination.

    The SSC will release the SSC MTS Tier 1 admit card 2019 by next week. The application status link is available on www.sscnr.net.in.

    How to check SSC MTS Tier 1 2019 application status:

    • Go to www.sscnr.net.in
    • Click on application status link
    • Enter required details
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Saturday, July 27, 2019, 7:37 [IST]
