    Check full HSSC exam schedule 2019

    New Delhi, Sep 19: The HSSC exam schedule 2019 has been released. More details are available on the official website.

    The tentative exam schedule fro November 2019 to March 2020 has been released for the various recruitment exams to Constable Female (GD), Sub Inspector (Male), Constable Male (GD), Various posts of Skill Development and Industrial Training Department, Draftsman (Civil), Junior Draftsman (Architect Wing), Assistant Draughtsman, Gram Sachiv, Patwari Canal Patwari, Supervisor Female (Matriculate), Supervisor Female (Graduate), Sub Inspector General (Cooperative Societies) and Various posts of PGT of Secondary Education.

    HSSC exams for Constable Female (GD), Sub Inspector (Male) and Constable Male (GD) recruitment will be held in November 2019. The Patwari exam will be held in January 2020. More details are available on hssc.gov.in.

    HSSC Exam Schedule 2019:

    • Constable Female (GD): November 17, 2019
    • Sub Inspector (Male): November 17, 2019
    • Constable Male (GD): November 24, 2019
    • Various posts of Skill Development and Industrial Training Department: December 1 to December 22, 2019
    • Draftsman(Civil), Junior Draftsman (Architect Wing), Assistant Draughtsman: December 23 to 29, 2019
    • Gram Sachiv: January 12, 2020
    • Patwari Canal Patwari: January 19, 2020
    • Supervisor Female (Matriculate), Supervisor Female (Graduate): February 9, 2020
    • Sub Inspector General (Cooperative Societies): February 16, 2020
    • Various posts of PGT of Secondary Education: March 8, 2020; March 15, 2020; March 22, 2020; March 29, 2020

    (Candidates must note that this is a tentative schedule and is subject to alternation, the commission has said)

    Story first published: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 7:11 [IST]
