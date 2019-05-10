CGBSE 10, 12 result 2019 declared, How to check

New Delhi, May 10: The CGBSE 10, 12 result 2019 has been declared. The results are now available on the official website.

This year the CGBSE conducted the 10th exam from March 1 to March 23 and the 12th exam from March 2 to March 29 2019. The results once declared can be checked on cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in and examresults.net.

How to check CGBSE 10, 12 result 2019:

Go to cgbse.nic.in , results.cg.nic.in or examresults.com

, or Click on relevant stream

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout