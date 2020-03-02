  • search
    CEED 2020 result declared on this website

    New Delhi, Mar 02: The CEED 2020 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The exam was conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay on January 18 2020. The scorecard would be valid until March 3 2021. The Common Entrance Exam for Design is conducted by the IIT Bombay.

    "CEED 2020 scorecard is available to view and download from the website. This document will help to read the score and rank obtained by the candidate. Please note that the Score Card will be given to ONLY qualified candidates," the IIT Bombay said in a notification. The result is available on ceed.iitb.ac.in.

