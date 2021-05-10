CBSE Class 10 result 2021: Link to upload 10th marks by schools activated

YouTube
    New Delhi, May 10: The CBSE Class 10 board exam results will be out anytime soon. The CBSE board has activated the link for uploading of marks of class 10 students on the e-Pareeksha 2021 portal. Schools affiliated to the board can now upload the marks of the students.

    Representational Image

    According to the policy, while 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the students' performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.

    The weightage in terms of maximum marks for schools which have conducted the tests and exams through the year will be

    • Periodic test or unit test: 10 marks
    • Half-yearly or mid-term exam: 30 marks
    • Pre boards: 40 marks

    The CBSE had on April 14 cancelled class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams in view of surge in Covid-19 cases. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    The board exams are usually conducted in February-March. However, the board had decided to conduct them in May-June this year due to the pandemic situation. Schools across the country were closed in March last year to contain the spread of Covid-19 ahead of a nationwide lockdown.

    The CBSE Class 10 results likely to be out by June 20 this year.

    Story first published: Monday, May 10, 2021, 22:44 [IST]
