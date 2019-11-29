  • search
    CAT 2019 answer key released, check result date

    New Delhi, Nov 29: The CAT 2019 answer key has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The Indian Institutes of Management had conducted the computer based Common Admission Test 2019 on November 24 2019. The test was conducted in two sessions.

    The CAT 2019 results will be released in the second week of January 2020. This date is however a tentative one. The answer key is available on iimcat.ac.in.

    How to download CAT 2019 Answer Key:

    • Go to iimcat.ac.in
    • Click on the admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View answer key
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Friday, November 29, 2019, 16:16 [IST]
