CAT 2019 answer key released, check result date

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 29: The CAT 2019 answer key has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The Indian Institutes of Management had conducted the computer based Common Admission Test 2019 on November 24 2019. The test was conducted in two sessions.

The CAT 2019 results will be released in the second week of January 2020. This date is however a tentative one. The answer key is available on iimcat.ac.in.

How to download CAT 2019 Answer Key:

Go to iimcat.ac.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View answer key

Download

Take a printout