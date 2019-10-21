  • search
    CAT 2019 Admit Card date, time confirmed: Website to download

    New Delhi, Oct 21: The CAT 2019 Admit Card will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The admit card will be released by the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode. The admit card will be released on October 23, 2019, Wednesday. The admit card would be released by around 5 pm. The CAT exam will be conducted in a computer-based test made on November 24, 2019, Sunday. The admit card can be downloaded till then.

    Candidates would need to enter their credentials in order to download the admit card. The admit card would be released online. Candidates can start downloading their admit cards from 5 pm onwards on Wednesday. It is advised to be patient as due to heavy load on the server, the website may be slow initially. The admit card once released will be available on iimcat.ac.in.

    How to download CAT 2019 Admit Card:

    • Go to iimcat.ac.in
    • Click on the admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download
    • Take a printout

