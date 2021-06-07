CA Foundation Exam postponed: Check revised schedule here

New Delhi, June 07: The CA Foundation Exam has been postponed. More details are available on the official website.

Owing to the pandemic, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) posted the exams to July 24 2021. It may be recalled that earlier the Institute had postponed the Intermediate and Final Exams 2021.

The ICAI has now released a revised schedule for the Intermediate Course Examination (Old and New Scheme), Final Course Examination (Old and New Scheme).

ICAI revised schedule:

S. No Exam Date(Revised) 1 CA Foundation Course 2021 24th, 26th, 28th & 30th July 2021 2 CA Inter IPC Course Group 1 (Old Scheme) 6th, 8th, 10th, 12th July 2021 3 CA Inter IPC Course Group II (Old Scheme) 14th 16th, 18th July 2021 4 CA Inter IPC Course Group 1 (New Scheme) 6th, 8th, 10th, 12th July 2021t 5 CA Inter IPC Course Group II (New Scheme) 14th 16th, 18th & 20th July 2021 6 CA Final Course Group 1 (Old Scheme& New Scheme) 3,460 7 CA Final Course Group 2 (Old Scheme& New Scheme) 13th, 15th, 17th & 19th July 2021

ICAI Foundation Exam duration:

Exam Paper(s) Timings (IST) Duration Foundation Paper 1 & 2 2 PM to 5 PM 3 Hours Paper 3 & 4 2 PM to 4 PM 2 Hours Intermediate (IPC) All Papers 2 PM to 5 PM 3 Hours Intermediate (New Scheme) All Papers 2 PM to 5 PM 3 Hours Final (Old Scheme) All Papers 2 PM to 5 PM 3 Hours Final (New Scheme) Paper 1 to 5 & Paper 7 & 8 2 PM to 5 PM 3 Hours Paper 6 (Elective) 2 PM to 6 PM 4 Hours Post Qualification Course Examinations i.e., IRM and (INTT–AT) ALL 2 PM to 5 PM 3 Hours

Story first published: Monday, June 7, 2021, 10:31 [IST]