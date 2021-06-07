YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CA Foundation Exam postponed: Check revised schedule here

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 07: The CA Foundation Exam has been postponed. More details are available on the official website.

    Owing to the pandemic, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) posted the exams to July 24 2021. It may be recalled that earlier the Institute had postponed the Intermediate and Final Exams 2021.

    CA Foundation Exam postponed: Check revised schedule here

    The ICAI has now released a revised schedule for the Intermediate Course Examination (Old and New Scheme), Final Course Examination (Old and New Scheme).

    ICAI revised schedule:

    S. No Exam Date(Revised)
    1 CA Foundation Course 2021 24th, 26th, 28th & 30th July 2021
    2 CA Inter IPC Course Group 1 (Old Scheme) 6th, 8th, 10th, 12th July 2021
    3 CA Inter IPC Course Group II (Old Scheme) 14th 16th, 18th July 2021
    4 CA Inter IPC Course Group 1 (New Scheme) 6th, 8th, 10th, 12th July 2021t
    5 CA Inter IPC Course Group II (New Scheme) 14th 16th, 18th & 20th July 2021
    6 CA Final Course Group 1 (Old Scheme& New Scheme) 3,460
    7 CA Final Course Group 2 (Old Scheme& New Scheme) 13th, 15th, 17th & 19th July 2021

    ICAI Foundation Exam duration:

    Exam Paper(s) Timings (IST) Duration
    Foundation Paper 1 & 2 2 PM to 5 PM 3 Hours
    Paper 3 & 4 2 PM to 4 PM 2 Hours
    Intermediate (IPC) All Papers 2 PM to 5 PM 3 Hours
    Intermediate (New Scheme) All Papers 2 PM to 5 PM 3 Hours
    Final (Old Scheme) All Papers 2 PM to 5 PM 3 Hours
    Final (New Scheme) Paper 1 to 5 & Paper 7 & 8 2 PM to 5 PM 3 Hours
    Paper 6 (Elective) 2 PM to 6 PM 4 Hours
    Post Qualification Course Examinations i.e., IRM and (INTT–AT) ALL 2 PM to 5 PM 3 Hours

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    examinations

    Story first published: Monday, June 7, 2021, 10:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 7, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X