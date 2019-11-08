  • search
    BSF Head Constable RM/RO result 2019 declared, check details here

    New Delhi, Nov 08: The BSF Head Constable RM/RO result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The OMR based screening test for the recruitment was conducted on September 22, 2019. In all 12,262 candidates have qualified in the exams that were held at 10 different recruitment centres. 3,170 and 9,092 candidates have been declared qualified for the posts of RO and RM respectively.

    Those candidates who have qualified are eligible to appear for the PST/PET/Document Verification. "These candidates have been qualified for further appearing in the PST/PET/Documentation for the post of HC/RO and HC/RM respectively in the BSF Comn setup which will be held on the centres mentioned against each centres w.e.f. 2nd Dec 2019 onwards," the official notification reads. The results are available on bsf.nic.in.

    Friday, November 8, 2019, 7:52 [IST]
