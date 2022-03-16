BSEB 12th result 2022: When, what time, where and how to check

GATE 2022 answer key to release on March 17, GATE 2022 results too get a date

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 16: The BSEB 12th result 2022 will be released today at 3 pm.The same once released will be available on the official website.

The board had completed the evaluation process on March 8 itself and it was confirmed by the officials that the BSEB is conducting the interviews of the toppers. This went on till March 15.

"The result preparation process is on, it's too early to say when intermediate exam result will be announced. Will notify the result date, once confirmed," BSEB spokesperson, Rajeev Dwivedi told Careers360 earlier this week. The BSEB 12th result 2022 once declared will be available on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB 12th 2022 result: Pass marks

To get a passing certificate from the board, students will need to secure a minimum mark of 33 per cent. The minimum marks will have two be scored separately in both theory and practical papers. Those who score 30 per cent marks in theory will pass the paper.

BSEB 12th result 2022: Where to check:

The result can be downloaded at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB 12th result 2022: How to check:

Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View your results

Download results

Take a printout

BSEB 12th result 2022: What time to check:

The result will be available from 3 pm onwards today