YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BSEB 12th result 2022: When, what time, where and how to check

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 16: The BSEB 12th result 2022 will be released today at 3 pm.The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The BSEB 12th result 2022 will be released today by 3 pm.

    BSEB 12th result 2022: When, what time, where and how to check

    The board had completed the evaluation process on March 8 itself and it was confirmed by the officials that the BSEB is conducting the interviews of the toppers. This went on till March 15.

    "The result preparation process is on, it's too early to say when intermediate exam result will be announced. Will notify the result date, once confirmed," BSEB spokesperson, Rajeev Dwivedi told Careers360 earlier this week. The BSEB 12th result 2022 once declared will be available on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

    BSEB 12th 2022 result: Pass marks

    To get a passing certificate from the board, students will need to secure a minimum mark of 33 per cent. The minimum marks will have two be scored separately in both theory and practical papers. Those who score 30 per cent marks in theory will pass the paper.

    BSEB 12th result 2022: Where to check:

    The result can be downloaded at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

    BSEB 12th result 2022: How to check:

    BSEB 12th result 2022: What time to check:

    The result will be available from 3 pm onwards today

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    results

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X