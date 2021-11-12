BHEL recruitment 2021: Apply for Young Professional post, salary Rs 80,000

New Delhi, Nov 12: BHEL jobs for young professionals have been announced and the Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited or BHEL has invited applications for upto 10 (Ten) Posts of Young Professional in the area of Corporate Strategy Management group at its Corporate Office. The position shall be based at New Delhi. Interested candidates can apply online application on or before November 30.

Period of Engagement:

The period of engagement shall be for one year which can be further extended by a period of one year at a time or till the completion of assignment (whichever is earlier). However, the maximum tenure shall be limited to three years.

Job Description:

The Young Professionals shall assist Corporate Strategy Management Group in supporting business incubation efforts by providing inputs regarding necessary study/research in new technological areas, latest development taking place in advanced countries, feasible technologies for BHEL, policy advocacy, roadmaps & implementation plans including milestones, resource requirement and responsibilities for following areas:

Eligibility Criteria:

Age (as on 01st of November, 2021): The applicant should not be more than 30 years.

Qualification: Post Graduate Degree or 2-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management. Engineering graduates from reputed institutions will get preference.

Post-Graduate Degree/Diploma, should be attained from any of the IIMs or top 50 Management Institutes as per rankings released by MHRD under National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), with minimum 70% aggregate or CGPA of 7.0 out of 10. (List of top 50 management institutes as per NIRF enclosed).

Note: Wherever CGPA is not of 10, the same shall be proportionately derived out of 10.

Experience: The applicant should have minimum two years' work experience (as on 01st day of

November, 2021), which can be either prior or post to attaining PG degree or two-year PG Diploma in management.

Selection Process:

The applications, received against the notification, will be scrutinized by a committee and the shortlisted candidates may be then called for an interaction, if required, by a duly constituted Selection Board.

The outside candidates called for the interaction shall be reimbursed the travel expenses as given below:

By Rail: AC-Second Class or By Road: Actuals, limited to Train fare

Emoluments: The Young Professionals will be paid a consolidated fee of Rs. 80,000/- per month. In addition to the monthly consolidated fee, they shall be eligible for reimbursement of annual premium up to Rs 3500 + GST for Mediclaim policy of family (i.e. self and spouse).

Further, on successful completion of the assignment, the Young Professionals shall be given a lump sum amount which shall be derived from the duration of the engagement. i.e. the amount shall be equal to Rs 10,000 x no. of months of engagement for successful completion of the assignment.

Important date: Last date of receipt of Complete Application with necessary attachments 30/11/2021

