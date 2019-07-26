BE-Btech jobs: ECIL Technical Officer vacancies walk-in-interview tomorrow; ECIL interview address

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, July 26: ECIL is recruiting BE/Btech graduates for 8 Technical Officers openings and the walk-in-interview for these jobs is on July 27, 2019. ECIL Technical officer walk-in-interview address and time are given below.

ECIL recruitment notification for Technical Officers vacancies is out on official website.

ECIL would be conducting a walk in interview on July 27, 2019. For more details about the walk-in-interview, please download ECIL official notification- Click Here

ECIL Technical Officer post salary, ECIL application form:

ECIL Technical Officer requires BE/BTech with one year work experience is needed. The selection will be based on performance in interview. Salary of Technical Officer on contract basis would be Rs 23,000/-pm

Download ECIL application form for Technical Officer vacancies: Click Here

ECIL Technical Officers walk-in-interview address, time:

Download application form from the link given above. Take a printout and fill up the form by entering basic details, educational qualifications and work experience details. Affix a passport size photo. Attend interview between 1000 hrs to 1200 hrs. on July 27, 2019 at the below given address:

ECIL Zonal Office, D-15, DDA Local Shopping Complex, Block Ring Road, Naraina, New Delhi -110 028

Ph.No.- 011-25774645/011-25771352.