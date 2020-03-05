  • search
Trending Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Assam Secondary TET result 2019 declared

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 06: The Assam Secondary TET result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The exam was held in January. The exam was originally scheduled to be held on December 22, but was postponed and held on January 19 2020. The exam was held for 200 marks.

    Part 1 had 50 questions from the respective subject for the Language medium selected by the applicant. Part 2 had 100 questions, which included General English.

    Assam Secondary TET result 2019 declared

    Those candidates who have qualified are eligible to teach secondary classes in government schools in Assam. The results are available on https://ssa.assam.gov.in/portlets/teacher-eligibility-test.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    assam results

    Story first published: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 8:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 5, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X