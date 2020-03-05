Assam Secondary TET result 2019 declared

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 06: The Assam Secondary TET result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The exam was held in January. The exam was originally scheduled to be held on December 22, but was postponed and held on January 19 2020. The exam was held for 200 marks.

Part 1 had 50 questions from the respective subject for the Language medium selected by the applicant. Part 2 had 100 questions, which included General English.

Those candidates who have qualified are eligible to teach secondary classes in government schools in Assam. The results are available on https://ssa.assam.gov.in/portlets/teacher-eligibility-test.