ASRB ICAR NET Result 2019 declared

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 01: The ASRB ICAR NET Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The ASRB announced the ICAR National Eligibility Test 2019 result through an official notification. Candidates will need to click on the Forgot Roll Number option following which they will be directed to a new site, where they would need to enter their required details in order to access the results. The results are available on icar.org.in.

How to check ASRB NET Result 2019:

Go to icar.org.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout