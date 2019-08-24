As lakhs painfully wait for RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019, here are few updates

  • search
    New Delhi, Aug 24: The RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The admit card will be released after August 31 2019. This is in view of a new date being released for the RRB NTPC application final status. However an official update to this effect is yet to be announced.

    The exams are expected to be conducted in September and there is expected to be no delay, sources familiar with the developments say.

    The RRB had released the application status for more than 1 lakh Group D Posts. Thousands of students had complained that their applications were rejected without any ground. Some candidates said that their application was rejected on the basis of the photograph or signature not adhering to the prescribed standards. The candidates have termed this as unfair.

    The RRB has now decided to review the application. "All the complaints received regarding rejection of applications on grounds of Photographs, Signature etc. are being examined. The final outcome will be intimated to each and every candidate individually through SMS and E-MAIL latest by 31.08.2019," the board said.

    RRB ALP Tech 2019 DV and medical test dates

    It is only after this is sorted out that the RRBs would give an update on the computer based test for RRB Group D 2019 candidates.

    Candidates would have to wait for the board to complete the above mentioned process. Once the same has been completed, the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 will be released.

    RRB NTPC Admit card 2019: Important dates:

    Notification released: Feb 28 2019

    Online application: Mar 01 2019

    Last date to apply: March 31 2019

    RRB NTPC exam: August to September 2019

    RRB NTPC admit card: Four days prior to exam

    Story first published: Saturday, August 24, 2019, 12:19 [IST]
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website.
