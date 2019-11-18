  • search
    APSLPRB Paper 1 Answer Key for Assistant Public Prosecutors Written Exam released

    New Delhi, Nov 18: The APSLPRB Paper 1 Answer Key for Assistant Public Prosecutors Written Exam has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The written exam was held on November 17, 2019, and the same was conducted for two papers which were held in two separate sessions.

    Of the 2,488 hall tickets that were issued, 1,979 appears for the paper I and 1,941 appears for the paper II. As of now, the preliminary answer keys have been released. Candidates can subject objections if any by November 20, 5 pm.

    There are around 50 vacancies for the post of Assistant Public Prosecutors which were announced in October this year. 47 are for direct recruitment while the remaining are for limited recruitment. Those who qualify the written test will be called for an interview. The cumulative marks scored in the written test and interview round would be used to prepare the final merit list. To raise objections candidates can send an email to apslprb.obj@gmail.com.

