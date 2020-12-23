Application for ICAI CA exam city change released

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 23: The ICAI CA January Exam city change application has been released. More details are available on the official website.

    The facility will be available from December 23 to December 26 at 11.59 pm. "Students can check the position from their dashboard at icaiexam.icai.org for the activity tab 'OptOut Status Display/City Change for Jan-Feb2021/ May 21' examinations," the official notice read.

    The foundation course exam will be conducted on January 21, 23, 25, and 28. The intermediate course exam under the old scheme for group I will be held on January 22, 24, 27, 29 and group II from February 1, 3 and 5. The IPC course exam, under the new scheme, will be held on January 22, 24, 27, and 29, while group-II on February 1, 3, 5 and 7, the ICAI said. More details are available on icaiexam.icai.org.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 23, 2020, 14:50 [IST]
