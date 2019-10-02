  • search
    New Delhi, Oct 02: The AP SLPRB assistant prosecutor recruitment 2019 notification has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The Andhra Pradesh police has invited applications for the recruitment of assistant public prosecutors in the AP state prosecution department. The last date to apply is October 31 2019.

    There are a total of 50 vacancies and those candidates eligible will have to clear a written examination. The exam will be conducted on November 17 2019 in two phases. Do note that the exams are being conducted on a Sunday.

    Paper-I will be objective and have 200 questions. Paper-II will be descriptive. The minimum marks to qualify is 40 per cent and for BC it is 35 and in the case of SC/STs/Ex-Servicemen it is 30 per cent. More details are available on slprb.ap.gov.in.

    Eligibility and fee:

    • The upper age limit is 42 years and the same would be calculated as on July 1 2019.
    • A candidate should have a Bachelor's degree in any subject along with a bachelor's degree in law awarded by any University in lndia.
    • The candidate must have three years of active practice in criminal courts in the state as on September 30 2019.
    • The application fee is Rs 600 and for those in the general category it is Rs 300.
    • The salary would be between Rs 37,100 and Rs 91,450

