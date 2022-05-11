YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    AP PGCET 2022 application form released: Fee and document details here

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 11: The AP PGCET 2022 application form has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    AP PGCET 2022 application form released: Fee and document details here

    The Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2022 application form was released by Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati.

    Candidates while applying will have to submit their educational details and also use their Aadhaar card.

    The lat date to submit the application without late fee is June 3 2022. The admit card for the AP ECET will be released on July 15 and the AP PGCET exam will be held between July 18 and July 20.

    Candidates to apply for the AP PGCET will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,200 and the for OBC and SC/ST candidates the application fee is Rs 900 and Rs 700 respectively. Candidates can pay the fee using netbanking, credit/debit card. To apply for the AP PGCET visit, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    andhra pradesh

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 13:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 11, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X