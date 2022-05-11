AP PGCET 2022 application form released: Fee and document details here

What is centenary chance? All your questions answered

New Delhi, May 11: The AP PGCET 2022 application form has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2022 application form was released by Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati.

Candidates while applying will have to submit their educational details and also use their Aadhaar card.

The lat date to submit the application without late fee is June 3 2022. The admit card for the AP ECET will be released on July 15 and the AP PGCET exam will be held between July 18 and July 20.

Candidates to apply for the AP PGCET will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,200 and the for OBC and SC/ST candidates the application fee is Rs 900 and Rs 700 respectively. Candidates can pay the fee using netbanking, credit/debit card. To apply for the AP PGCET visit, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 13:06 [IST]