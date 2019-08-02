AP Grama Volunteer Result 2019 declared for over 4 lakh candidates, website to check

  • search
    New Delhi, Aug 02: The AP Grama Volunteer Result 2019 has been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

    The department had invited applications from 12th and 10th pass candidates for the position of volunteers in the rural areas. Over 4 lakh volunteers are being hired through this recruitment process.

    9,62,708 candidates have registered for the posts of which 9,26,264 applications were received. There were 36,444 applications that had been rejected. The volunteers are responsible for delivering government services at the door step of eligible households.

    While one volunteer will be assigned for every 50 households, each volunteer will be paid Rs 5,000 per month. Those selected will be given two days induction training and the positioning and commencement of work will begin from August 15 2019. The results are available on gramavolunteer.ap.gov.in.

    How to check AP Grama Volunteer Result 2019:

    • Go to gramavolunteer.ap.gov.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    Friday, August 2, 2019, 7:21 [IST]
