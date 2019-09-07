AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key 2019 for category 3 posts released,links to download

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 07: The AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key 2019 for category 3 posts has been released. The same is available on the official website.

It may be recalled that recently that the hall tickets for the exam of the VRO, Survey Assistant, ANM/Ward Health Secretary, Village Agriculture Secretary and Village Horticulture Secretary were released.

The exam for the VRO, Survey Assistant, ANM/Ward Health Secretary, was held on September 3 2019, while for the Village Agriculture Secretary and Village Horticulture Secretary, it was on September 4 2019. The direct link to download the AP Grama Sachivalayam hall ticket 2019 is https://vswsht19241112.apcfss.in/SearchVsws2019785639.htm.

Direct links to check AP Grama Sachivalayam answer key 2019:

http://gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in/Documents/INITIAL_KEYS/DAY_1/01_09_2019_FN_Booklet_A.pdf

http://gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in/Documents/INITIAL_KEYS/DAY_1/01_09_2019_FN_Booklet_B.pdf

http://gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in/Documents/INITIAL_KEYS/DAY_1/01_09_2019_FN_Booklet_C.pdf

http://gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in/Documents/INITIAL_KEYS/DAY_1/01_09_2019_FN_Booklet_D.pdf