    AP EAPCET Round 1 seat allotment delayed again: New date to be announced soon

    New Delhi, Nov 13: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) round 1 seat allotment result 2021 has been delayed again. More details are available on the official website.

    The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) or AP EAPCET round 1 seat allotment result 2021 was supposed to be released on November 12. There are however unconfirmed reports that the result may be declared by November 24. However none of the authorities have confirmed this.

    To check their seat allotment, candidates will have to login to the AP EAPCET 2021 counselling portal.

    The seats have been allotted on the basis of the choices of courses and colleges filled by the students.

    The AP EAPCET 2021 qualified candidates will get admissions in various engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses in colleges of Andhra Pradesh. They would include Sree Venkateswara College of Engineering, Sri Vasavi Institute Of Engineering And Technology, Sri Vidya Niketan Engineering College, Sri Venkatesa Perumal College Of Engineering And Technology, Sir Vishveshwaraiah Institute Of Science And Technology and Tirumala Engineering College and Visvodaya Engineering College. The AP EAPCET Round 1 seat allotment result 2021 once declared will be available on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 13:45 [IST]
    X