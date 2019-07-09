AP EAMCET option entry process postponed, check when to book seat

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 09: The AP EAMCET option entry process has been postponed. More details are available on the official website.

The option entry and seat booking was to begin on July 8, but the same was postponed. Now the process will begin on July 12 2019.

"In view of certain ranks which are yet to be received in respect of candidates who sought recounting, re-verification of their Intermediate marks, the ongoing certificate verification is extended up to July 11 and the option entry will commence after July 12 instead of July 8," the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) said in a statement.

The allotment list will be released after July 12. The exact date is however yet to be announced. The ranks are decided on the marks obtained in the entrance exam.