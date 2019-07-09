  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    AP EAMCET option entry process postponed, check when to book seat

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 09: The AP EAMCET option entry process has been postponed. More details are available on the official website.

    The option entry and seat booking was to begin on July 8, but the same was postponed. Now the process will begin on July 12 2019.

    AP EAMCET option entry process postponed, check when to book seat

    "In view of certain ranks which are yet to be received in respect of candidates who sought recounting, re-verification of their Intermediate marks, the ongoing certificate verification is extended up to July 11 and the option entry will commence after July 12 instead of July 8," the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) said in a statement.

    The allotment list will be released after July 12. The exact date is however yet to be announced. The ranks are decided on the marks obtained in the entrance exam.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    eamcet andhra pradesh

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 7:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue