AP EAMCET Option Entry delay: Will stalemate end before this month

New Delhi, July 16: The delay in the AP EAMCET Option Entry has lect students n the lurch. More details will be available on the official website.

The counselling which was scheduled to begin on July 3 was postponed. It was then supposed to commence from July 8 onwards. There has been no update since then. The entire admission process will have to end this month. If the stalemate continues, then students would look to take admissions in private institutions or go to other states.

The delay is opting to talks on enhanced fee between the management of the private colleges and the state government. Until these talks are complete, the option entry will not take place.

"In view of certain ranks which are yet to be received in respect of candidates who sought recounting, re-verification of their Intermediate marks, the ongoing Certificate Verification is extended up to 11.07.2019 and the option entry will commence after 12.07.2019 instead of 08.07.2019," the Council said. More details will be available on apeeamcet.nic.in.