    AP EAMCET Counselling 2019: Document verification option, check eligibility

    New Delhi, Aug 20: The AP EAMCET Counselling process 2019 will begin today. More details are available on the official website.

    Those candidates who have not paid their processing fee for the counselling in the first two phases will be able to do so starting today. In case the certificates are not verified, candidates will have to get their documents verified in the prescribed time. The allotment list for the final round of counselling will be released on August 24 2019.

    The documents can be verified at the help centres between August 21 to August 22 2019.

    The candidates who can exercise this option are:

    • One who has secured seat but not shown interest to join in the allotted seat.
    • Those who have not secured seats till now, but got certificates verified
    • Candidate who did not exercise option, but got certificate verified
    • Candidates who got seats, reported but are aspiring for better option
    • Candidates who reported/not reported, but cancelled allotment
    • Candidate who attended for certificate verification as per above mentioned schedule.
    • The options submitted 1st or 2nd AP EAMCET counselling will not be considered in this round.
    • These candidates have to exercise fresh options.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 8:31 [IST]
