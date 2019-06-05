  • search
    AP EAMCET 2019 result declared, direct link to check

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, June 05: The AP EAMCET 2019 result has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    Earlier the results were scheduled to be declared on May 18. However AP Council of Higher Education, Chairman, Vijaya Raju said the results would only be declared after May 27. The results are available on sche.ap.gov.in.

    AP EAMCET 2019 result declared, direct link to check

    How to check AP EAMCET 2019 result:

    • Go to sche.ap.gov.in
    • Click on the AP EAMCET link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 7:56 [IST]
