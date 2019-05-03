  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    AP Board 10th result 2019 to be declared on this date

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 03: The AP Board 10th result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    AP Board 10th result 2019 to be declared on this date

    Last year the results were declared on April 29. The exams this year were conducted between March 18 and April 2. Last year the pass percentage was 94.48. This year the results are expected to be declared on May 10. The results once declared will be available on bseap.org.

    How to check AP Board 10th result 2019:

    • Go to bseap.org
    • Click on the Class 10 result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • Download results
    • View results
    • Take a printout
    lok-sabha-home

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    andhra pradesh results

    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 7:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 3, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue