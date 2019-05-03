AP Board 10th result 2019 to be declared on this date

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 03: The AP Board 10th result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

Last year the results were declared on April 29. The exams this year were conducted between March 18 and April 2. Last year the pass percentage was 94.48. This year the results are expected to be declared on May 10. The results once declared will be available on bseap.org.

How to check AP Board 10th result 2019:

Go to bseap.org

Click on the Class 10 result link

Enter required details

Submit

Download results

View results

Take a printout