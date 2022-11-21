Kiss and tell: When this 'daring' bride steals a kiss on mandap

Ahead of MCD polls, BJP expels 11 'rebel' workers

New Delhi, Nov 21: The Delhi BJP expelled 11 rebel candidates for 6 years from the party's primary membership. The move comes ahead of the high-stakes elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) scheduled on December 4.

The Delhi BJP unit is reportedly questioning the party leadership over the choice of candidates for the upcoming civic body polls , with many party workers and leaders registering their protest and 'threatening' to withdraw support.

Many BJP MLAs and MPs are upset over the chosen candidates, with the party symbol withheld on eight seats due to dispute over ticket distribution.

According to PTI, some BJP MPs were also not happy with the way their recommendations in distribution of tickets for several wards under their parliamentary constituencies were not accepted.

Some party workers also staged protests at the Delhi BJP office on Pant Marg here and raised slogans against the party candidates.

The saffron party, which has won three consecutive terms, is aiming to continue the winning streak. It is interesting to note that the BJP has emerged victorious in the civic polls despite not being in power in the union territory.

This is the first MCD poll after the reunification of three municipal bodies in Delhi. The Centre passed a law to unify the three corporations and reduced the number of wards from 272 to 250. The BJP in its manifesto has made several promises to the voters this time that include houses for slum dwellers, improvement in the civic amenities, strengthening the civic body, checking corruption, and ensuring proper disposal of garbage among others.

The elections will be held on December 4 for the 250 wards in the national capital.