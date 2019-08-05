AFCAT admit card 2019 date and time

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 05: The AFCAT admit card 2019 will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The new date for the release of the admit card was scheduled for August 5 2019. The admit card would be released today by around 11 am. The recruitment exam will be held between August 24 and 25 2019.

This exam gives an opportunity to those who want to join the Air Force. Those selected will be granted short service commission in the flying branch and permanent commission, short service commission in the ground duty branches. The admit card once released will be available on afcat.cdac.in.

How to download AFCAT admit card 2019:

Go to afcat.cdac.in

Click on admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download admit card

Take a printout