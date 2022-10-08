Plea seeks stay on Prabhas' 'Adipurush', alleges depiction of Lord Rama inaccurate

New Delhi, Oct 08: A plea has been filed at a Delhi court seeking a stay on the release of the film 'Adipurush' alleging that while Lord Rama has been wrongly depicted as 'an angry man', Lord Hanuman is shown in leather accessories in a teaser of the film uploaded by the makers.

Advocate Raj Gaurav has filed the plea against producer Bhushan Kumar and director Om Raut, accusing them of depicting the two mythological characters in an unwarranted and inaccurate depiction of wearing leather straps. He claims that the portrayal has hurt the sentiments of the Hindus.

"Lord Rama is shown as an angry man on a killing spree. Lord Hanuman and Lord Rama are also shown wearing leather accessories in a teaser uploaded on the YouTube page of the producer," the plea said, as per ANI. The plea also mentioned the painting of Raja Ravi Verma and the serial Ramayan depicting the characters of Ramayana in a good manner.

Lord Ram, as per the Hindu scriptures, is a calm, magnanimous and seren figure, but the teaser of the film presented him as "angry fighter", the advocate said. The plea also questions the depiction of Ravana. "He rides his magnificent Pushpak Yan. He is the one who wrote Ravan Samhita and Shiv Tandav Strotram. Although his effigy is burnt in north India on the occasion of Dussehra but at many places, he is worshipped," the petition added.

This development comes days after the release of the teaser from 'Adipurush'. It has also come under criticism for poor quality VFX.