7th Pay Commission: The big decision ahead of Holi

    New Delhi, Mar 10: There was some good news on the 7th Pay Commission ahead of the festival of Holi.

    It was decided to double the House Rent Allowance for the Central Government employees. It was announced that those CG employees based in Mathura and Vrindavan would get a double increase in their HRA.

    It was. decided that these employees would be upgraded from the Z category to the Y Category. The UP government has added Mathura and Vrindavan municipal corporation as a result of which the population rose in the city.

    Due to this increase in population both these cities would fall under the Y category instead of the existing Z category. These HRA norms would be made applicable to the para military and armed forces as well.

    Employees under X category get 24 per cent HRA of their basic salary. For the Y and Z it is 16 and 8 per cent respectively. This would come as a major relief for these employees who have for long been waiting for some good news on the 7th Pay Commission. Happy Holi!

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 10:49 [IST]
