YouTube
  • search
Trending Viral News Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    55-year-old shot dead in Delhi, 2 arrested

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 29: A 55-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by two men while he was returning home from his agricultural land at Jharoda in southwest Delhi, police said on Monday.

    Police said both suspects have been nabbed and they are being questioned to ascertain the motive behind the killing.

    55-year-old shot dead in Delhi, 2 arrested
    Representational Image

    Deceased Azad Singh had an argument with the two men, who were sitting by the field, before he began walking back home in the evening. They then allegedly pumped a bullet into his head, police said.

    DCW seeks action-taken report from Delhi police, a day after girl was shot at by stalkerDCW seeks action-taken report from Delhi police, a day after girl was shot at by stalker

    Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan identified the suspects as Praveen and Naveen.

    A country-made pistol has been seized from them and they have been booked for murder, the officer said.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    shot dead delhi police crime news arrested

    Story first published: Monday, August 29, 2022, 16:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 29, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X