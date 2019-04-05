22-yr-old held for trying to kill minor girlfriend in Delhi

New Delhi

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Apr 04: A man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly trying to kill his 17-year-old girlfriend on suspicion of infidelity in Delhi's Shahdara, police said. Deepak Yadav, a resident of West Chajjupur, attacked the victim with a sharp object on March 31.

The girl, a resident of Loni, told police that she was in a relationship with Yadav for the past three years.

Delhi: Sharpshooters of Neeraj Bawana gang arrested

On Sunday, he took her to Bihari colony in Farsh Bazar area and attacked the girl with a sharp object following an argument.

The incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed in the area. A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered, police said.

PTI