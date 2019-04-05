  • search
    22-yr-old held for trying to kill minor girlfriend in Delhi

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Apr 04: A man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly trying to kill his 17-year-old girlfriend on suspicion of infidelity in Delhi's Shahdara, police said. Deepak Yadav, a resident of West Chajjupur, attacked the victim with a sharp object on March 31.

    Representational Image

    The girl, a resident of Loni, told police that she was in a relationship with Yadav for the past three years.

    Delhi: Sharpshooters of Neeraj Bawana gang arrested

    On Sunday, he took her to Bihari colony in Farsh Bazar area and attacked the girl with a sharp object following an argument.

    The incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed in the area. A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered, police said.

    PTI

    Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2019, 10:08 [IST]
