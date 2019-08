2019 Amavasya dates, start end time

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 30: The Amavasya 2019 date and time is something that one should know about. The term Amavasya means no moon and marks the end of the lunar cycle and the beginning of another.

Many under the Amavasya vrat, which is followed by the Amavasya Puja. In 2019 the first Amavasya was on January 5. The last one is on December 26.

Amavasya 2019 Date and Time:

January 5: Darsha-Pausha Amavasya falls in the month of Madha. Starts at 4.58 am, ends 5.58 am on January 6.

Darsha-Pausha Amavasya falls in the month of Madha. Starts at 4.58 am, ends 5.58 am on January 6. February 4: Darsha-Madha Amavasya. Starts 11.52 pm, ends 2.33 am on February 5.

Darsha-Madha Amavasya. Starts 11.52 pm, ends 2.33 am on February 5. March 6: Darsha-Phalguna Amavasya. Starts 07:07 PM, March 5. Ends 09:34 PM on March 6.

Darsha-Phalguna Amavasya. Starts 07:07 PM, March 5. Ends 09:34 PM on March 6. April 5: Vaishakha Amavasya. Starts 12:51 PM, April 4. Ends 02:20 PM on April 5.

Vaishakha Amavasya. Starts 12:51 PM, April 4. Ends 02:20 PM on April 5. May 4: Jyestha Amavasya. Starts 04:04 PM on May 4. Endsat 04:15 AM on May 5.

Jyestha Amavasya. Starts 04:04 PM on May 4. Endsat 04:15 AM on May 5. June 3: Ashada Amavasya. Starts 04:40 PM on June 2. Ends at 03:32 PM on June 3.

Ashada Amavasya. Starts 04:40 PM on June 2. Ends at 03:32 PM on June 3. July 2: Shravana Amavasya. Starts 03:06 AM on July 2. Ends at 12:46 AM on July 3.

Shravana Amavasya. Starts 03:06 AM on July 2. Ends at 12:46 AM on July 3. August 1: Bhadrapada-Shravana Amavasya. Starts at 11:57 AM on July 31. Ends at 08:41 AM on August 1.

Bhadrapada-Shravana Amavasya. Starts at 11:57 AM on July 31. Ends at 08:41 AM on August 1. August 30: Bhadrapada Amavasya. Starts 07:55 PM on August 29. Ends at 04:07 PM on August 30.

Bhadrapada Amavasya. Starts 07:55 PM on August 29. Ends at 04:07 PM on August 30. September 28: Ashwina Amavasya. Starts at 03:46 AM, Sep 28. Ends at 11:56 PM on September 28.

Ashwina Amavasya. Starts at 03:46 AM, Sep 28. Ends at 11:56 PM on September 28. October 28: Kartika Amavasya. Starts October 12.23 pm, October 27. Ends 9.08 AM on October 28.

Kartika Amavasya. Starts October 12.23 pm, October 27. Ends 9.08 AM on October 28. November 26: Margashirsha Amavasya: Starts 10:40 PM on November 25. Ends at 08:35 PM on November 26.

Margashirsha Amavasya: Starts 10:40 PM on November 25. Ends at 08:35 PM on November 26. December 26: Darsha-Pausha Amavasya. Starts at 11:17 AM, December 25th. Ends at 10:43 AM on December 26th.