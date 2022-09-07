The reasons why netizens are calling for a boycott of ‘Brahmastra’

Mumbai

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Sep 7: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' has been coming under attack from a section of netizens who have called for a boycott of the multilingual film.

Usually, netizens target films when stars make controversial comments or the film has controversial content. In case of 'Brahmastra', the movie is being attacked for all the reasons of the past.

Here, we tell you three major reasons why there is a boycott call on Ranbir Kapoor:

Beef Eating

In a decade-old interview, Ranbir Kapoor had reportedly expressed his love for 'beef'. This clip went viral of late, garnering a lot of criticism as netizens questioned him how he enacted the role of Lord Shiva while eating beef.

For unversed, Hindus consider the cow sacred and its slaughter has been banned in many states.

Although he has not particularly said that he loves cow meat, the mention of beef alone has triggered the angry reaction.

'If You Don't Like It, Don't Watch'

Like Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, in an interview, asked people not to watch her film if they do not like her. "If you don't like it don't watch it, I can't help it," she said. This was her response to the 'boycott' culture. Her remark has added to the growing anger against the film and made netizens intensify their anti-'Brahmastra' campaign.

Karan Johar Factor

Well, one of the major reasons why people are up in arms against 'Brahmastra' is Karan Johar, who is being targeted for promoting nepotism in Bollywood. Ever since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide in 2020, there have been a lot debate around nepotism.

People accuse Johar of being a flag bearer of nepotism as he cast many kids of stars in his films.

And lead stars in 'Brahmastra' Ranbir Kapoor (son of late Rishi Kapoor) and Alia Bhatt (daughter of Mahesh Bhatt) are not an exception.

So, these reasons have made a section of people call for the boycott of 'Brahmastra'.