'Thank God' movie review: Check what audience say about Devgn-starrer
Mumbai, Oct 25: Ajay Devgn's 'Thank God' is hitting the screens along with Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' this Diwali. Both the Hindi movies have been released on Tuesday.
Apart from Devgn, the movie has Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the leads. Kiara Khanna, Kiku Sharda, Seema Pahwa, Urmilla Kothare and others in the cast.
'Thank God'
'Thank God' is a remake of Anders Matthesen's Norwegian film 'Sorte Kugler'. It revolves around an egoistic debt-ridden real estate broker who lands in Yam Loka after meeting an accident. As he gains consciousness, he realises that he is in heaven. Chitragupta appears in front of him and informs him that he will have to play a "Game Of Life". If he manages to win, he will be sent back to earth and if he loses, he will be sent to hell.
Has the fantasy comedy film lived up to the expectations? Check out from netizens' comments:
ᎡＯƳᎪᏞ
🚬🔥:
Just
Saw
#ThankGod
Movie
-
Believe me - One of the best movie of Bollywood Never seen before Like this movie Comedy + Emotional Fantasy
Ajay Devgn 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Sidharth Malhotra Great job Also Rakul preet 🔥
#ThankGodReview -⭐⭐⭐⭐✨
#AjayDevgn #SidharthMalhotra
@Rakulpreet
🔥
Umair
Sandhu:
First
Review
#ThankGod
!
On
the
whole,
It
is
a
'leave-your-brains-behind-at-home' entertainer
with
its
share
of
funny
moments.
If
you
are
not
looking
for
wisdom
and
rationale
in
a
light-hearted
entertainer,
then
this
movie
is
definitely
for
you.
A
Diwali
Gift
for
Masses.
⭐️⭐️⭐️
Saw #ThankGod at Censor Board ! PAISA VASOOL FAMILY ENTERTAINER 🔥❤ ! Maza a gaya 😄😄
#ThankGod Passed Censor Test & inside Reports are Terrific! Diwali 🪔 Family blockbuster on the way 🔥🔥
