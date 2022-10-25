'Thank God' movie review: Check what audience say about Devgn-starrer

Amitabh Bachchan reveals he had to get stitches after he cut a vein on his leg

Mumbai

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Oct 25: Ajay Devgn's 'Thank God' is hitting the screens along with Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' this Diwali. Both the Hindi movies have been released on Tuesday.

Apart from Devgn, the movie has Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the leads. Kiara Khanna, Kiku Sharda, Seema Pahwa, Urmilla Kothare and others in the cast.

'Thank God'

'Thank God' is a remake of Anders Matthesen's Norwegian film 'Sorte Kugler'. It revolves around an egoistic debt-ridden real estate broker who lands in Yam Loka after meeting an accident. As he gains consciousness, he realises that he is in heaven. Chitragupta appears in front of him and informs him that he will have to play a "Game Of Life". If he manages to win, he will be sent back to earth and if he loses, he will be sent to hell.

'Ram Setu' movie review: Here's what audience say about Akshay-starrer

Has the fantasy comedy film lived up to the expectations? Check out from netizens' comments:

ᎡＯƳᎪᏞ 🚬🔥: Just Saw #ThankGod Movie -

Believe me - One of the best movie of Bollywood Never seen before Like this movie Comedy + Emotional Fantasy

Ajay Devgn 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Sidharth Malhotra Great job Also Rakul preet 🔥

#ThankGodReview -⭐⭐⭐⭐✨

#AjayDevgn #SidharthMalhotra

@Rakulpreet

🔥

Umair Sandhu: First Review #ThankGod ! On the whole, It is a 'leave-your-brains-behind-at-home' entertainer with its share of funny moments. If you are not looking for wisdom and rationale in a light-hearted entertainer, then this movie is definitely for you. A Diwali Gift for Masses. ⭐️⭐️⭐️

Saw #ThankGod at Censor Board ! PAISA VASOOL FAMILY ENTERTAINER 🔥❤ ! Maza a gaya 😄😄

#ThankGod Passed Censor Test & inside Reports are Terrific! Diwali 🪔 Family blockbuster on the way 🔥🔥

Story first published: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 7:31 [IST]