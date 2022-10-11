Sun, sword & tree: Eknath Shinde faction submits 3 symbol choices to EC

Maharashtra weather: IMD gives yellow alert for parts of the state

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Oct 11: Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena on Tuesday submitted 'Shining sun', 'Shield & sword' and 'Peepul tree' as its election symbol options to the Election Commission of India.

The Election Commission on Monday allotted 'Balasahebanchi Shivsena' as party name for Eknath Shinde's faction of Shiv Sena and asked it to submit three options by 10 am on Tuesday.

The polling body had also said Uddhav Thackeray-led faction can use 'flaming torch' as the symbol.

It had denied Trishul and Gada (mace) as poll symbols to rival Shiv Sena factions, citing religious connotations.

The Election Commission on Saturday froze the Shiv Sena's bow and arrow symbol amid a tussle between the factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.

Welcoming the EC order, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said the allotment of name 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena' to his faction is a victory of the strong Hindutva views of late Balasaheb Thackeray.

"Finally the victory of Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva ideals. We are the inheritors of his ideals," Shinde's tweeted in Hindi.

"The new symbol, new name 'ShivSena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)' -we're extremely proud of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray. He has worked as a Chief Minister, saving thousands of lives in Maharashtra. We have been a truthful honest govt, working for the people," said Aaditya Thackeray.

"Everyone knows how he has worked. It also has the name of Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray in it. Most importantly, the 'Mashaal' (flaming torch) is something we will take with pride to every home," he added.

Since, the last date for filing nominations for the November 3 by-election in the Andheri East Assembly seat is October 14, if the two factions decide to contest they will have to use the new symbols.

With inputs from PTI

