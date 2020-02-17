Student comes back from US to get 'molester' 55-year-old guitar teacher arrested

Mumbai

oi-PTI

By PTI

Mumbai, Feb 17: A 55-year-old guitar teacher from Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly molesting a student, who flew back from the US a decade after the ordeal and filed a complaint against him, police said on Monday.

The victim was around nine years old when the accused began molesting her. She later migrated to the US for higher studies when she was 12, a police official said.

The accused sexually abused the victim for three years between 2007 and 2010 at her home in suburban Andheri when he used to give her music lessons, the official said.

The victim, now around 21 years old and studying at a college in the US, arrived here on Sunday and lodged an FIR against the accused.

After recording her statement, the Oshiwara police arrested the accused, the official said. The victim in her statement alleged that the teacher used to molest her and speak in vulgar language during music lessons, he said.

"We have arrested the teacher under Indian Penal Code Sections 354 (molestation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation). It is an old case of the offence that took place between 2007 and 2010, before the victim went to the US," Oshiwara police station's senior inspector Dayanand Bangar said.

The police were trying to find out if the accused molested other students also, another official said.