  • search
Trending Arvind Kejriwal Donald Trump
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Student comes back from US to get 'molester' 55-year-old guitar teacher arrested

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Feb 17: A 55-year-old guitar teacher from Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly molesting a student, who flew back from the US a decade after the ordeal and filed a complaint against him, police said on Monday.

    The victim was around nine years old when the accused began molesting her. She later migrated to the US for higher studies when she was 12, a police official said.

    Student comes back from US to get molester 55-year-old guitar teacher arrested
    Representational Image

    The accused sexually abused the victim for three years between 2007 and 2010 at her home in suburban Andheri when he used to give her music lessons, the official said.

    Actor Tanushree Dutta's lawyer booked in molestation case for using abusive language

    The victim, now around 21 years old and studying at a college in the US, arrived here on Sunday and lodged an FIR against the accused.

    After recording her statement, the Oshiwara police arrested the accused, the official said. The victim in her statement alleged that the teacher used to molest her and speak in vulgar language during music lessons, he said.

    "We have arrested the teacher under Indian Penal Code Sections 354 (molestation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation). It is an old case of the offence that took place between 2007 and 2010, before the victim went to the US," Oshiwara police station's senior inspector Dayanand Bangar said.

    The police were trying to find out if the accused molested other students also, another official said.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    molested arrested

    Story first published: Monday, February 17, 2020, 15:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 17, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X