SPPU UG, PG Semester results declared

    Mumbai, May 19: The SPPU UG, PG Semester results have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The result links for the B S.C, Bachelor in Hotel Management, M. Com and MBA are available on the website of the university. It may be recalled the the Savitabai Pule Pune University had released the results for the various diploma and certificate programmes including diploma in taxation law, diploma in Labour Law and labour welfare recently. The results are available on unipune.ac.in.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 11:26 [IST]
    X