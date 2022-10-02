YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Security beefed up at Mumbai airport over hoax bomb threat

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Oct 2: The security has been beefed up at Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) following a bomb-threat e-mail which turned out to be a hoax.

    Security beefed up at Mumbai airport over hoax bomb threat
    An Indigo plane (Photo credit: PTI)

    The bomb threat mail claimed that an Indigo flight will be blown up. "Due to a specific bomb threat, IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad was impacted on October 01, 2022. The bomb threat protocol was initiated and the flight operated after all the checks were completed," a statement read.

    A case has been registered in connection with the bomb-threat issue, a Mumbai police official told PTI.

    The email threat, which was received on Saturday night, turned out to be a hoax after nothing suspicious was found post a thorough check of the aircraft, the Sahar police station official said.

    The email had a sentence that read "I will blow up flight 6E 6045", Sahar police station official said. An FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 506B (issuing death threat) and other offences.

    In a statement, Indigo said, "due to a specific bomb threat, IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad was impacted on October 1, 2022."

    "The bomb threat protocol was initiated and the flight operated after all the checks were completed," the airline said in its statement, though it did not share details like the number of passengers on board, flight number and delay in departure due to the incident.

    Comments

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    mumbai indigo

    Story first published: Sunday, October 2, 2022, 19:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 2, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X