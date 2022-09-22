School headmaster, clerk held in Maharashtra for taking bribe

YouTube
    Latur, Sep 22: The headmaster and a clerk of a primary school in Maharashtra's Latur city were arrested on Wednesday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 6, 000 from a teacher for sanctioning a week-long leave, the ACB said.

    The accused were identified by the ACB as Sudhakar Jagannath Pordar (55), the headmaster of the school, and Shashikant Vitthalrao Kharosekar (54), the clerk.

    The duo first demanded Rs 7,000 as a bribe from the teacher, but later settled for Rs 6,000, the ACB said.

    The clerk called the teacher and was accepting the bribe amount in the headmaster's office when he was caught, said deputy SP (ACB) Pandit Rejitwad.

