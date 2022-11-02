Pathaan teaser review: SRK may have 'KGF-like winner' in hand

Mumbai

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Nov 02: After delivering a series of flops, Shah Rukh Khan is back with a bang in 'Pathaan'. The first teaser was released on Tuesday on the occasion of his 57th birthday and garnered unanimous positive reviews.

In fact, the teaser has promised to end his lean phase and trade trackers are already predicting that the movie has a potential to break the opening-day record of this year's blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 2'. In short, the King Khan has a winner in hand, critics say.

#Pathaan is the exact star led action thriller I envisioned to be the perfect comeback for #ShahRukhKhan𓀠



Looks like an absolute adrenaline filled ride#DeepikaPadukone looking like a smoke show

Excited to see what #JohnAbraham brings to the table as the antagonist



ZINDA HAI pic.twitter.com/tmT5mAVvps — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) November 2, 2022

What's in the teaser?

It is an engrossing teaser loaded with action, stunts and Khan's electrifying screen presence. The 'ZInda hai' one-liner dialogue by Shah Rukh remains one of the best part of the 1.25-minute clip. It indirectly tells his critics that he is down but not dead (a reference to his series of flop).

His fierce avatar is a welcome change for the fans. Deepika Padukone appears in a glam avatar and part of action sequences too. John Abraham is also part of the teaser.

Overall, the 'Pathaan' strikes right chords although the action sequences reminds people of Yashraj Films' hit franchise 'Dhoom' series.

'Pathaan' is written and directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films. It is the fourth installment in the YRF Spy Universe after 'Ek Tha Tiger' (2012), 'Tiger Zinda Hai' (2017) and 'War' (2019).

The movie is scheduled to hit the screens worldwide on 25 January.