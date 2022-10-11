Palghar mob lynching: Maha government agrees to transfer the case to CBI

Oscar Entry ‘Last Film Show’ to be screened in 95 cinemas at just Rs 95

Mumbai, Oct 11: Maharashtra government has agreed to transfer the investigation of the 2020 Palghar mob lynching case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), according to a report by news agency ANI on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-government also said in an affidavit that it is ready and willing to hand over the investigation to the CBI and would have no objection to the same.

2020 Palghar mob lynching case | Maharashtra Government agrees to transfer investigation of the case to the CBI. In an affidavit, Maharashtra Govt says that it is ready and willing to hand over the investigation to the CBI and would have no objection to the same. — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022

While reacting to the state government's decision, Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane said that the matter should be investigated and the truth should come out.

In 2020, two sadhus along with their driver were allegedly lynched by a mob in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The mob lynched the sadhus suspecting them to be child lifters.

The sadhus were identified as 70-year-old Kalpvrush Giri and 35-year-old Sushil Giri. They both belonged to Gosavi nomadic tribe.

Following the incident, around 100 people were detained.

The incident had created an uproar for the then MVA government led by Uddhav Thackrey in Maharashtra.