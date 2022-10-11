YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Palghar mob lynching: Maha government agrees to transfer the case to CBI

    By OneIndia Staff Writer
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Oct 11: Maharashtra government has agreed to transfer the investigation of the 2020 Palghar mob lynching case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), according to a report by news agency ANI on Tuesday.

    Palghar mob lynching: Maha government agrees to transfer the case to CBI
    Central Bureau of Investigation

    Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-government also said in an affidavit that it is ready and willing to hand over the investigation to the CBI and would have no objection to the same.

    While reacting to the state government's decision, Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane said that the matter should be investigated and the truth should come out.

    In 2020, two sadhus along with their driver were allegedly lynched by a mob in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The mob lynched the sadhus suspecting them to be child lifters.

    Mob thrashes mentally challenged man mistaking him for child abductor, 3 heldMob thrashes mentally challenged man mistaking him for child abductor, 3 held

    The sadhus were identified as 70-year-old Kalpvrush Giri and 35-year-old Sushil Giri. They both belonged to Gosavi nomadic tribe.

    Following the incident, around 100 people were detained.

    The incident had created an uproar for the then MVA government led by Uddhav Thackrey in Maharashtra.

    Comments

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    mob lynching palghar maharashtra government

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X