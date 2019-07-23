ONGC apprentice recruitment 2019: Vacancy list, eligibility and how to apply

Mumbai

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Mumbai, July 23: The ONGC apprentice recruitment 2019 for 214 posts begins today. More details are available on the official website.

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) has invited applications for 214 apprentice posts for its Mumbai operations. Applications have been invited for posts such as Accountant, Assistant HR, Secretarial Assistant, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, Instrument Mechanic, Laboratory Assistant, and Computer Operator and Programming Assistant.

Only residents of all districts of Maharashtra can apply. "The applicant must have obtained minimum 45% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates and 40% marks in aggregate in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions," the official notification said. More details are available on ongcindia.com.

ONGC apprentice recruitment 2019: Vacancy list:

Instrument Mechanic: 8

Laboratory Assistant: 12

Computer Operator & Programming Assistant: 10

Accountant: 5

Assistant HR: 125

Secretarial Assistant: 46

Electrician: 5

Electronics Mechanic: 3

ONGC apprentice recruitment 2019: Application process:

Can can start applying from today. The application in prescribed format should be completed by August 5 2019 by 1700 hours.

The application form can be sent by post or courier, super scribing as "Apprentice Application" on the upper right corner of the envelop to the following address:

In-charge SDC, ONGC, Mumbai

NBP Green Heights, Plot No. C-69,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai-400051