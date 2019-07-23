  • search
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ONGC apprentice recruitment 2019: Vacancy list, eligibility and how to apply

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Mumbai, July 23: The ONGC apprentice recruitment 2019 for 214 posts begins today. More details are available on the official website.

    The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) has invited applications for 214 apprentice posts for its Mumbai operations. Applications have been invited for posts such as Accountant, Assistant HR, Secretarial Assistant, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, Instrument Mechanic, Laboratory Assistant, and Computer Operator and Programming Assistant.

    ONGC apprentice recruitment 2019: Vacancy list, eligibility and how to apply

    Only residents of all districts of Maharashtra can apply. "The applicant must have obtained minimum 45% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates and 40% marks in aggregate in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions," the official notification said. More details are available on ongcindia.com.

    ONGC apprentice recruitment 2019: Vacancy list:

    • Instrument Mechanic: 8
    • Laboratory Assistant: 12
    • Computer Operator & Programming Assistant: 10
    • Accountant: 5
    • Assistant HR: 125
    • Secretarial Assistant: 46
    • Electrician: 5
    • Electronics Mechanic: 3

    ONGC apprentice recruitment 2019: Application process:

    • Can can start applying from today. The application in prescribed format should be completed by August 5 2019 by 1700 hours.

    The application form can be sent by post or courier, super scribing as "Apprentice Application" on the upper right corner of the envelop to the following address:

    In-charge SDC, ONGC, Mumbai

    NBP Green Heights, Plot No. C-69,

    Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai-400051

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    ongc recruitment

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 8:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 23, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue