    Mumbai police arrests man for possession of swords

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Oct 18: The Mumbai police have arrested a 39-year-old man for alleged possession of swords in the western suburb of Oshiwara here, an official said on Tuesday.

    Acting on a tip-off, the police on Monday raided the house of the accused in Gulshan Nagar locality of Oshiwara and recovered six swords, the official of Mumbai crime branch's unit 9 said.

    The accused, who supplies building materials, has a past record of five cases against him, he said.

    While the police are yet to ascertain why the accused had so many swords in his possession, a case under the Arms Act has been registered in this regard, the official added.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 16:22 [IST]
    X