Mumbai gets a swanky and eco-friendly public toilet

By
    Mumbai, Oct 2: A swanky and eco-friendly public toilet equipped with solar panel and vacuum technology to save water has come up at the Marine Drive in south Mumbai. Shiv Sena's leader Aditya Thackeray inaugurated the six-block toilet Monday.

    This is what it looks like on the inside:

    Built at Rs. 90 lakh

    Built at Rs. 90 lakh

    Built at a whopping cost of Rs. 90 lakh, the facility will be of great help to the general public, including joggers and cyclists, who throng the iconic promenade, a civic official said.

    People do not have to pay any fee to use it, he said.

    Eco friendly toilet

    Eco friendly toilet

    The Mumbai Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, JSW Group, Samatech and Nariman Point Churchgate Citizens' Association joined hands to construct the facility.

    The facility uses solar energy to generate power and is inspired by Art Deco style like most buildings on the Marine Drive facade.

    Vacuum technology

    Vacuum technology

    A toilet generally requires eight litres of water for a single flush, but this facility uses only 800 ml water, an official of the JSW Group said.

    The toilet complex has vacuum technology, which reduces water consumption by 90 per cent and uses just 0.8 litres per flush, compared to 7-8 litres used in a traditional toilet. A BMC official said that the facility was built at the cost of Rs 94 lakh.

    Image credit: @AUThackerey

