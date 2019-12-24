  • search
    MPSC Civil Judge Main Exam 2019 result declared

    Mumbai, Dec 24: The MPSC Civil Judge Main Exam 2019 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The result was declared by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission and a total of 190 posts had been advertised for this recruitment process.

    MPSC Civil Judge Main Exam 2019 result declared

    Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is a Constitutional Body established Under Article 315 of Constitution of India which provides a smooth and efficient functioning of the Government of Maharashtra (GoM) by providing suitable candidates for various Government posts and advise them on various service matters like formulation of Recruitment Rules (RR), advise on promotions, transfers and disciplinary actions etc. The results are available on mpsc.gov.in.

    How to check MPSC Civil Judge Main Exam 2019 result:

    • Go to mpsc.gov.in
    • Click on the final result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Tuesday, December 24, 2019, 8:16 [IST]
